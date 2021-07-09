Cancel
Bland County, VA

Diner opening in Bastian

By MILLIE ROTHROCK
Southwest Virginia Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn about a month, Bland County residents will have a new place to at which to dine. DownShift Diner owner TJ Hicks hopes to start serving up meals in early August. It’s fitting that the restaurant, located at 46 Indian Village Trail across from Love’s at the Bastian exit, should be next to a garage. Hicks races at Wythe Raceway and even named his first business in Bland after his #81 race car. Located at the Bland Square, 81 Solutions offers everything from large decals and custom t-shirts to oddities and antiques.

swvatoday.com

