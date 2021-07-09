Cancel
Listen to a Previously Unheard George Harrison Demo, ‘Cosmic Empire’

By Daniel Kohn
Spin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot too long ago, details were revealed of a massive box set for George Harrison’s classic solo debut album All Things Must Pass. The first song from that set has been released, and it’s a good one. For the first time, you can hear “Cosmic Empire,” and the story behind...

George Harrison's 1970 All Things Must Pass debut solo album is getting a special 50th anniversary treatment with a Super Deluxe Edition. The album has been completely remixed from the original tapes by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon). The new edition has been executively produced by Dhani Harrison.
The sessions for George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass began just six weeks after the April 1970 announcement of The Beatles’ break-up. Two days were spent recording thirty demos that were being considered for his new, as yet untitled, album in Studio Three at EMI Studios, Abbey Road in St. John’s Wood, London. The first day, May 26, saw Harrison record fifteen songs backed by Ringo Starr and his longtime friend, bassist Klaus Voormann, beginning with “All Things Must Pass.” The following day, May 27, George ran through an additional fifteen songs solo for co-producer Phil Spector on his own.
George Harrison‘s classic album, All Things Must Pass, turned 50 years old in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, a 50th anniversary edition is being released this summer. The special edition will contain some new mixes, alternative takes and demos, such as this previously unreleased song, “Cosmic Empire”. While the tune has popped up on bootlegs before, this is its first official release. In addition, a new mix of the song “Run of the Mill” was also released.

