Last season’s Offensive Player of the Year for District-24A works on his 3-point shot in Thursday’s practice. Redburn is coming off a very strong season in which he helped lead the Lions to an undefeated district championship, as well as making it to the Regional Quarter Finals round of the playoffs. Redburn will be asked to play a big role for Saltillo this coming season after being one of their most consistent scorers over the last few years.