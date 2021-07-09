Cancel
Peek Inside the Mansion from “Meet the Parents” — It’s For Sale Right Now

By Arielle Tschinkel
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re working with a nearly $2.3 million dollar budget and happen to be a big Ben Stiller fan, you’re officially in luck. The instantly recognizable home from the 2000 hit “Meet the Parents” is on the market for $2.29 million, and with amenities like a chef’s kitchen, a circular drive (perfect for awkward future in-law introductions), and an impressive indoor swimming pool for aggressive family volleyball games, it’s move-in ready for any buyer looking to settle down on Long Island.

