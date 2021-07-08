Cancel
2020 Global CIO Report

Infoworld
 12 days ago

As demand for digital transformation soars, CIO’s are under pressure to transform how their teams work. How are they faring?. Download this report to understand how CIO’s are navigating today’s complex IT environments and changing the way businesses innovate and IT teams work.

www.infoworld.com

TechnologyCIO

Digital Workplace and Transformation Solution Toolkit

"Digital transformation” had become a mantra in business circles long before Covid-19 reared its ugly head. But, in fact, the pandemic, and the move to a dispersed workforce, only spurred the need for companies to implement digital initiatives. This eGuide aims to give you a toolkit for today’s digital workplace that will lead to tomorrow’s infrastructure advantage.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global China Clay Market Research Report-Global Forecast to 2031

The market assessment of the Global China Clay Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global China Clay industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of China Clay market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Tackling developer talent shortage is key to digital transformation acceleration

Richard Billington, CTO of Netcall, discusses the importance of tackling developer talent shortage when it comes to accelerating digital transformation. As millions of businesses increase their digitalisation efforts across the globe, the demand for talented developers continues to surge dramatically – creating both a burgeoning skills gap and job dissatisfaction for many. Organisations must take responsibility when it comes to embarking on digitisation journeys by taking the first step for these developers, rather than making them do all of the legwork themselves.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Cloud Foundry Foundation rebalances commercial code contributions

Cloud Foundry has set out plans to reduce its reliance on commercial software developers whose business models monetise their work. Instead, Cloud Foundry Foundation executive director Chip Childers wants to encourage more contributions from developers in the wider open source community and those in end-user organisations. For Childers, these contributions should be treated in the same way as the contributions from developers employed by the major software houses.
Industrythedallasnews.net

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. JULY 8, 2021: ExcalTech has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021...
TechnologyInfoworld

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
TechnologyItproportal

The quest for truly integrated digital services

In 2018 Chesterfield Borough Council embarked on an ambitious digital improvement program with the end goal of creating truly citizen-centric council services. Reflecting on the project, Digital Programme Manager, Rachel Felix explores how to deliver modern and efficient integrated digital services. When you first start out on a digital improvement...
TechnologyCIO

From Automated to Autonomous – Manufacturing Industry Digital Transformation

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading sectors starting or speeding up digital transformation. Particularly hard hit by supply chain issues, the sector wants to ensure resilience to business disruption and not be caught again by events with global consequences. To date, however, they have met with varying success. Many of the transformation pilot projects do not land in production, the core of business, and fail to contribute to improved business outcomes. If organizations are failing to scale proof-of-concept to production environments, what is needed to successfully deploy digital models?
dallassun.com

Tada Cognitive Solutions Named a 2021 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner

Tada recognized in 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management. STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Tada Cognitive Solutions (Tada), the revolutionary platform with groundbreaking Digital Duplicate™ technology that enables collaboration, orchestration and visibility across the entire enterprise supply chain ecosystem, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management report.
CSO

2021 CIO Guide to Modern Data Protection

2021 brings unprecedented data protection challenges, so businesses need to rethink data backup and recovery. The combination of growing security risks, rapid cloud adoption and the lack of prioritizing data backup and recovery creates a tenuous situation that may result in data gaps, security vulnerabilities and lost productivity. w can...
Softwareaithority.com

Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, The Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises

The Low Code Platform Unlocks Simple From Complex, Content-Driven Business Operations. Newgen Software is excited to unveil the one and only, comprehensive digital transformation platform NewgenONE to simplify even the most complex business processes, manage the messiest information, and drive customer engagement based on changing demands. Newgen’s digital transformation platform,...
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
EconomyCMSWire

How CIOs Define Innovative Customer Experience

Economist Theodore Levitt once said a business's purpose is to "create and keep a customer." This simple statement cut through the business strategies of the time that focused on short-term financial gains. Today’s enterprises know that customers matter and that creating and keeping a customer is about delivering a great customer experience.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Post-Pandemic, Look For Greater Collaboration Between FIs And FinTechs Eager To Give Consumers The Digital Tools They Crave

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Dan Holt, co-founder and CEO of BillGO, explains why more and more large FIs will collaborate with FinTechs to better meet the needs of their digitally savvy customers.
CoinTelegraph

Japan to reportedly take action to scrutinize crypto globally

Japan is strengthening its efforts to regulate digital currencies on a global scale, with related government authorities reportedly looking to expand staff to impose stricter rules. Japanese regulators have expressed fresh concerns over the massive growth of the cryptocurrency market, particularly cautioning against stablecoins, Reuters reported on Friday. Tokyo is...
TechnologyInfoworld

Gartner: Key Technology Trends and Considerations for Transportation Mobility Solutions

Per our understanding of the report, telematics continue to play a critical role for transportation companies as the global commercial telematics market grows at an annual rate of 25 percent. North America represents the largest market where estimates project over 20 million installed units by 2024. This growth is fueled by government regulations as well as by demand for aftermarket and OEM offerings.
TechnologyInfoworld

5G Fixed Wireless Accelerates Connectivity Options for Business

As enterprise organizations evolve to accommodate a hybrid-workforce, fixed wireless access (FWA) is becoming the go-to solution to meet work from anywhere (WFX) demands. The expanding capacity of 5G is making this possibility a reality. FWA connections can deliver high quality performance and security with a less intrusive and costly infrastructure investment – making it ideal for both established businesses and innovative start-ups.

Comments / 0

