Malcolm selected for water board; Council hears update from director of Manitou Cave

The Fort Payne City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Steve Malcolm to fill a seat on the board of the Fort Payne Water Works. He will replace former Council member Gerald “Red” Taylor, who was one of three applicants for the board seat, along with former Council member Randall Ham. Current Council President Walter Watson stepped down from the chair to nominate Malcolm, thanking Taylor for his service and acknowledging it was a “difficult decision because we can only choose one person.” Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer and Council member Johnny Eberhart joined Watson in supporting Malcolm while Council members Phillip Smith and John Smith both abstained on the vote for unspecified reasons.