RSV is spreading in summer, CDC warns, worrying parents and doctors

By Tonya Bauer
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors are now warning about another respiratory disease spreading among infants and young children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last month that respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is unexpectedly spreading in Southern states. RSV, which usually spikes during winter, can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills up to 500 children under age 5 each year.

