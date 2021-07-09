Review – Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana was not a game I’d ever really heard a word about. I knew of it – the series had to continue somewhere after the SNES era – but people didn’t speak of it like they spoke of its predecessors. Secret of Mana was the 16-bit era action RPG. Trials of Mana (known back in the day by its unlocalized title of Seiken Densetsu 3) was a high-profile example of a game that never made it to Western shores (at the time), and had the aura and distinction of a cult favorite as a result. Even the franchise’s first entry, Final Fantasy Adventure, was something I was at least marginally familiar with because it came up in conversation (although, full disclaimer, I’ve never played it nor any of its remakes).