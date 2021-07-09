Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cute festival stickers up for grabs in Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvent Quests have been coming to Monster Hunter Rise regularly, but this latest one is rampaging onto the scene and making a big mess of things. It may be worth it to clean up Kamura’s extra muddy outskirts though, especially if you want to grab some extra cute summer stickers.

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Stickers#Guns#Mhrise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Monster Hunter Rise might just be my ideal Monster Hunter game

Monster Hunter Rise isn't due to arrive on PC until early next year, but I've been playing the Switch version over the last week after getting the game for my birthday - and I actually can't stop. Over the last couple of weeks, I've been slicing up its oversized lizards with my beloved Dual Blades like nobody's business, gutting their scales, pelts, fangs and goodness knows what else to make even stronger pairs of dino pants so I can get back out there and take on ever-larger beasties and make ever more fashionable trousers. It's a familiar rhythm to Monster Hunter games of yore, but there's something about Rise that's kept me hooked far longer than my jaunts in previous MonHan games, including PC mega hit Monster Hunter: World. And I think it's partly down to my new dog friends, the Palamutes.
Video GamesSiliconera

Play Possum With A New Gesture in Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has added a new gesture to Monster Hunter Rise called Play Possum, in which players can play dead along with their hunting buddies. The gesture is unlocked after completing a High Rank Chameleos event quest titled “Fooled in the Flooded Forest.”. The event quest itself is relatively straightforward and...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 looks better with friends

The Saturday morning cartoon version of Capcom’s Monster Hunter games, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin, is out July 9. That’s close enough for them to whip up the launch trailer below. As we’re approaching the release date, Capcom just released a look at the game’s coop mode, and have announced that there’s going to be a demo for everyone to try on launch day.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Capcom releases Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’s theme song ‘Scarlet Land Lit Up By The Heavens’

Today’s Monster Hunter Stories 2 pre-launch stream began with the reveal of the game’s main theme song, “Scarlet Land Lit Up By The Heavens”, in Japanese. We’ve heard snippets of the song in English as well, given that it’s played during Stories 2 opening cutscene. After the stream, Capcom released the English version of “Scarlet Land Lit Up By The Heavens” on its YouTube page. Give the full song a listen!
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Amiibo Giveaway is Underway

A rather large Amiibo giveaway is now underway on My Nintendo for a set of Monster Hunter-themed Amiibo figures. There 15 figures in total and all of them relate to either Monster Hunter Rise or Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. There are also five themed posters that come alongside these Amiibo, but they’re more of a bonus as the figures themselves are the main prize. As for the figures in question, there are six unique ones paired alongside special variations of them. Listed below are the exact Amiibo being given away by this.
Comicssirusgaming.com

10 Amazing Monster Hunter Cosplays

Monster Hunter is such a long-lived franchise that it has no shortage of fans paying homage to it through cosplays. With Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin just around the corner, we thought now would be a good time to introduce you to ten amazing cosplayers wearing iconic armors from the series. Think you can top these cosplayers off?
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update Roadmap Released

Just as Rise did, the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 will have an update roadmap. Capcom unveiled the plan to add additional content to the RPG launching next Friday, beginning on July 15 and proceeding from there until the end of October. The updates will include new quests and Monsties (party members).
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Review

It’s easy to fall into the trap of expecting a wholly different game when starting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. But dismissing the spin-off sequel as a title to fill the gaps between mainline releases – with Rise still a Nintendo Switch exclusive – would be quite a shame. Capcom has managed to deliver a fully-fledged turn-based RPG that does its own thing while remaining very conscious and making excellent use of the name it carries.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 developers reveal that monster behavior is no longer random

In an interview published in Famitsu Weeklythe issue of July 22, Monster Hunter Stories 2 developers detailed the key differences between the game and the previous title, including how monster behavior is no longer random. In addition, the developers note that while Monsties will have different strengths and weaknesses, players can still complete the game with their starter Monsties if they wish.
Apparelbayoubeatnews.com

5 Festive, cute and easy outfits for the 4th of July

The 4th of July is right around the corner and it’s time to dress to impress! It’s summertime which means the weather is too hot to handle and so are you! With everyone at the pool, tanning outside and getting their party on, no one wants a boring outfit. The...
Video GamesWashington Post

‘Monster Hunter Stories 2’ is a richer ‘Pokémon’ experience that’s almost as cute

Comparing “Monster Hunter Stories” to Pokémon may seem lazy and obvious, but it’s also the easiest way to frame the experience for anyone who’s curious. Adjust your expectations if you play Nintendo’s “Pokémon” series purely for the hundreds of cute designs for fictional creatures. The name of Capcom’s series doesn’t lie: It’s all about hunting ferocious monsters, many of whom are ugly as sin. But the “Stories” spin off tales that deepen the game’s lore while maintaining its famously playful charm.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise Palamute and Cahoot Figure Pre-Order Revealed

Game company CAPCOM recently announced pre-orders for the new Monster Hunter Rise figure. The figure is from the popular Palamute and Cahoot and will cost about $148 or exactly $16,500 Yen. Interested fans can now pre-order the figure on the official website (in Japanese), with shipments expected to arrive on November 25, 2021. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation at this time whether it will be released outside of Japan.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What are the differences between Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories?

Monster Hunter fans are always excited when hearing about new releases, but not always for the same reason. That’s because not every game in the series follows the same formula. Notably, Monster Hunter Stories has several differences when compared to games like Rise. So what’s the scoop? What makes Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin different from any other Monster Hunter game?
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Tsukino determines your ideal monster

Capcom has published a personality quiz website related to: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin in which Tsukino, the game’s character, asks questions that determine which monster is most recommended to become your Monstie. The quiz is also officially available in English. The quiz is easy to follow as...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monster Attack Types & Weaknesses list

As you battle your way through the epic adventure of Monster Hunter Stories 2, you and your monstie allies face off against Monster Hunter’s whole roster of massive beasts and baddies. We’ve compiled a list of every monster attack type in Monster Hunter Stories 2, so you can start every...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

PSA: Stock up on items with free Monster Hunter Stories 2 DLC

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now, though players should take a moment to prepare before setting out on their adventures. Capcom is offering free Monster Hunter Stories 2 DLC that grants access to several in-game items. These could prove to be invaluable during the early stages of the game, so be sure to grab the MH Stories 2 Launch Starter Pack downloadable content.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’, ‘Songs for a Hero’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 9th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got the rest of the new releases for the week to go through. We’ve also got a whole lot of new sales to check out. Mostly the usual stuff, but there are a few interesting things in there. And that’s about it, but it’s all I could muster after losing half a day to hospital tests. Let’s look at it all together!
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Save Progress in Monster Hunter Stories 2

With plenty of fighting involved in Monster Hunter Stories 2, it is integral that you save the game at regular intervals so that you don’t lose your progress. Our guide takes a dig into all the methods of saving your progress in MH Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Monster Hunter...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Barrel Felyne locations

Levelling up in Monster Hunter Stories 2 can be a slow process. But Barrel Felyne is one of the best ways to grind EXP in the game. However, these peculiar cats are rather difficult to find with one exception: the Monster Hunter Stories 2 Barrel Breakout Quest. This guide explains how to defeat Barrel Felynes and where to find more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy