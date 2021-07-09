What is true ‘freedom’? (Part 2)
My family lived for 17 years in a foreign country. Thankfully, that country was liberated by the sacrifices of freedom fighters from around the world. The majority were American soldiers. That country has a deep gratitude for what the US has done to liberate and protect them from the threat of their nearby neighbors. Once their freedom was secured, the country was able to prosper. The largest churches in the world have developed there. Consequently, we were able to live and work in Christian ministry without any hinderances.times-journal.com
