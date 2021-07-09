Stephen Dillow

Stephen Drew Dillow, age 48, won his battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Waverly, surrounded by his family. Stephen was born Aug. 13, 1972, to Howard and Cheryl (Johnson) Dillow in Joliet, Ill. Stephen graduated with the class of 1990 from Iola High School. After graduating, Stephen served as a firefighter in Iola, before attending the police academy. After graduating from the police academy, he then served as an officer and operated the K-9 Unit for the police department in Yates Center.