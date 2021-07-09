Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iola, KS

Stephen Dillow

Iola Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Drew Dillow, age 48, won his battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Waverly, surrounded by his family. Stephen was born Aug. 13, 1972, to Howard and Cheryl (Johnson) Dillow in Joliet, Ill. Stephen graduated with the class of 1990 from Iola High School. After graduating, Stephen served as a firefighter in Iola, before attending the police academy. After graduating from the police academy, he then served as an officer and operated the K-9 Unit for the police department in Yates Center.

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Logan, KS
Iola, KS
Obituaries
City
Waverly, KS
City
Yates Center, KS
City
Iola, KS
City
Perry, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephen Drew#Police Academy#Iola High School#Tinley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy