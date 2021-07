The NCAA is at a crossroads this year as the organization faces escalating challenges from the courts, Congress and its own member schools. President Mark Emmert on Thursday laid out a new philosophy for the NCAA, which is to allow for more local decision-making and less on the national level. Emmert described this moment of change swirling around the association as an opportunity to reposition its role over the next several decades. College athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness, and it’s now in an environment where the NCAA could be an even bigger target of antitrust litigation following its recent unanimous Supreme Court loss.