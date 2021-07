“Ghosting,” the phenomenon in which a love-interest completely stops responding, happens to the best of us.With the rise of dating apps over the past few years, it’s easier than ever just to cut someone off without giving a reason. But why does it happen?Intrigued, indy100 decided to delve into the topic further: could there really be a good reason to do something as rude as ghosting (or at the very least, a scientific one)? And is the phenomenon really quite so gendered? We queried the experts.“When we’re first dating someone new , they like us! We like them! It can...