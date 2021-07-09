40 Years Ago: ‘Donkey Kong’ Saves Nintendo From Failure

First, let’s just clarify that this is not a hate piece against our dear jumpy Italian plumber, but a discussion about why Donkey Kong doesn’t get enough love, and why it definitely should. Despite being one of the main franchises on the Nintendo catalog, the last original Donkey Kong game, Tropical Freeze, came out in 2014. Furthermore, the last (and only) 3D game on the franchise, Donkey Kong 64, was released more than two decades ago, in 1999. This doesn’t seem fair, especially since we have the 40th Anniversary of the Donkey Kong franchise this year, on July 9th, a celebration that Nintendo so far forgot. Sure, there are some rumors about a possible new Donkey Kong game and animated series being developed. However, without an official confirmation, we can only hope and wait.