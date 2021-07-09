Cancel
The American Le Mans Series at the RFK Stadium parking lots back in 2002 is now on youtube!

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Round five of the 2002 ALMS visits Washington D.C. at the RFK Stadium street circuit.”. Oh wow, for those who missed out on this – it was awesome! Well it was either awesome or awful depending on who you ask. If you lived nearby it was LOUD. Anyway if PoPville was publishing in 2002 the comments would’ve broken the site for sure. I happened to come across this in an unrelated search and it is awesome. Or awful depending on who you ask. Have a look for yourselves:

