The American Le Mans Series at the RFK Stadium parking lots back in 2002 is now on youtube!

I’m always wary when I hear somebody anoint a particular era as the Golden Age of Motor Sport. For me, it was the Cosworth DFV period of Formula 1. For you, it may be the Group B insanity of the 1980s or the Nextel/Sprint Cup decade of NASCAR or the formative years of off-road racing. For my lunch companion, 85-year-old Raoul “Sonny” Balcaen III, it was Southern California during the 1950s. But as he regales me with tales of his youth, all covered in greater detail in a memoir he’s in the process of polishing, I have to confess that I’m starting to think he may be right.