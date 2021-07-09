Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two more boys arrested over stabbing death of teenager in Woolwich

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gb1yR_0asPoVXX00
15-year-old Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed to death (PA Wire)

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old Tamim Ian Habimana, police said.

They are the second and third boys to be arrested over the stabbing death of Tamim in Woolwich, south-east London, on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said both were arrested on Friday and remain in police custody along with another 15-year-old boy who was arrested on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YK2P_0asPoVXX00
Flowers left near the scene at Woolwich New Road (PA Wire)

Tamim’s death came hours before the unrelated knife death of another teenager in London.

A 29-year-old man continues to be questioned over the murder of Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, in Lambeth, south London, later on Monday night.

The families of both victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

The number of violent teenage deaths in London this year could be one of the worst in nearly a decade.

As of Tuesday, a total of 21 teenagers had been killed in just over six months this year in the capital, leading to concerns that the grim tally for the whole year will exceed the previous high of 27 in 2017.

This would mean the highest teenage death toll since 2012.

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woolwich#Two Boys#Murder#East London#South London#Uk#The Metropolitan Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Police name woman stabbed to death at holiday site

Police have released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in a popular tourist area in Co Londonderry. Kathleen “Katie” Brankin, 37, from the Newtownabbey area, died in the incident near Limavady on Monday. Detectives are continuing to question a 53-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.
Public SafetyBBC

Stalybridge murder arrest after woman stabbed to death

A woman has died after being stabbed repeatedly, prompting a murder investigation. Police were called by the ambulance service to a home on Lake Road in Stalybridge, Tameside, at about 03:40 BST. Greater Manchester Police said a woman aged in her 40s was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

London: Two boys killed in separate stabbings on Monday

Two teenage boys have been stabbed to death in separate incidents in south London just hours apart.The incidents - which left a 15-year-old and 16-year-old dead - took place in Greenwich and Lambeth on Monday.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.The Metropolitan Police said they are called to reports of a stabbing in Greenwich, southeast London, just before 5.30pm on Monday.They found a 15-year-old boy with a stab injury at the scene on Woolwich New Road and provided first aid before the ambulance service arrived.The boy was pronounced dead shortly after 6pm.A 15-year-old who had taken himself to a...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Man charged with double murder nearly 30 years after deaths

An alleged burglar has been charged with the double murder of pensioners nearly 30 years after their deaths thanks to a cold case review. The Metropolitan Police charged Danville Neil with the double murder and one count of burglary on Tuesday after re-submitting existing evidence of the 1993 case. Ann...
WorldBBC

Lambeth death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old was found dead in Lambeth. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just before 07:00 on Monday 12 July to New Park Road. The man, who has not been named, died from 'multiple injuries', according to a...
Public SafetyBBC

Two boys stabbed to death on London's streets

Two teenage boys have been stabbed to death within hours of one another on London's streets. A 15-year-old was found wounded in Woolwich, south-east London, shortly before 17:30 BST on Monday. Just over six hours later police were called to Oval Place, Vauxhall, where a 16-year-old boy was discovered stabbed.
Public SafetyBBC

Boy charged over Rotherham town centre stabbings

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two stabbings in Rotherham town centre. The first attack happened on Wednesday when a 30-year-old man was wounded on High Street at about 16:50 BST. A 39-year-old man was stabbed at about 11:15 the following day on Spring Walk. Both men...
Public SafetyBBC

Two arrested after boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Croydon

Two men have been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in south London. The Met Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder after the attack in Croydon on Friday. Officers were called at 15:00 BST by staff at a south London...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
Public SafetyBBC

Croydon stabbing: Man charged with Damarie Roye murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in south London. Damarie Omare Roye died in hospital on Sunday, two days after being taken there by passers-by who found him on Bensham Manor Road, Croydon. Byron Whyne, 19, of Grenaby Road, Croydon, will...
Public SafetyKSAT 12

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

LONDON – A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
Public Safetykfgo.com

UK police officer pleads guilty to woman’s murder

LONDON (Reuters) – A police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.

Comments / 1

Community Policy