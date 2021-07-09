Cancel
Lee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Calhoun...central Clarendon...Sumter and southeastern Lee Counties Until 500 PM EDT. At 422 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sumter County Airport to Millwood to near Poinsett State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Elliott, Mulberry, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville, Cane Savannah, Brogdon, Oswego, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 114 and 146.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Interstate 95#Thunderstorms#National Weather Service
