Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surry County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Newport News, Surry, York by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Newport News; Surry; York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ISLE OF WIGHT SOUTHEASTERN YORK AND EAST CENTRAL SURRY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS At 408 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Surry, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph...rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Smithfield around 415 PM EDT. Fort Eustis around 435 PM EDT. Rescue around 440 PM EDT. Denbigh around 445 PM EDT. Newport News and Christopher Newport University around 450 PM EDT. Patrick Henry Field and Beaconsdale around 455 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Rushmere, Oriana, Lawson, Bacons Castle, Newport News Golf Course, Poolesville, Moonlight, Oyster Point, Mogarts Beach and Harris Grove. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surry, VA
City
Rescue, VA
County
York County, VA
City
Smithfield, VA
County
Surry County, VA
City
Fort Eustis, VA
City
Newport News, VA
City
Oyster, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Denbigh#Newport News Golf Course#Oyster Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy