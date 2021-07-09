Special Weather Statement issued for Newport News, Surry, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Newport News; Surry; York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ISLE OF WIGHT SOUTHEASTERN YORK AND EAST CENTRAL SURRY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS At 408 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Surry, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph...rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Smithfield around 415 PM EDT. Fort Eustis around 435 PM EDT. Rescue around 440 PM EDT. Denbigh around 445 PM EDT. Newport News and Christopher Newport University around 450 PM EDT. Patrick Henry Field and Beaconsdale around 455 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Rushmere, Oriana, Lawson, Bacons Castle, Newport News Golf Course, Poolesville, Moonlight, Oyster Point, Mogarts Beach and Harris Grove. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.