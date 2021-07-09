Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Lexington; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of Central Orangeburg southeastern Lexington...northeastern Barnwell...east central Aiken...southwestern Southeastern Orangeburg...Calhoun...northwestern Bamberg...western Clarendon...south central Richland...southwestern Sumter and Northwestern Orangeburg Counties Until 515 PM EDT. At 431 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Congaree National Park to 7 miles northeast of Williston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Sandy Run, Edisto Gardens, Swansea, North, Springfield, Cameron, Salley, Neeses, Norway, Rowesville, Woodford, Cordova, Livingston and Cope. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 124 and 155.