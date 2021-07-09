Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Lexington; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of Central Orangeburg southeastern Lexington...northeastern Barnwell...east central Aiken...southwestern Southeastern Orangeburg...Calhoun...northwestern Bamberg...western Clarendon...south central Richland...southwestern Sumter and Northwestern Orangeburg Counties Until 515 PM EDT. At 431 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Congaree National Park to 7 miles northeast of Williston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Sandy Run, Edisto Gardens, Swansea, North, Springfield, Cameron, Salley, Neeses, Norway, Rowesville, Woodford, Cordova, Livingston and Cope. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 124 and 155.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
County
Sumter County, SC
County
Barnwell County, SC
City
Springfield, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
County
Clarendon County, SC
City
Sumter, SC
County
Bamberg County, SC
City
Norway, SC
City
Aiken, SC
City
Cordova, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Bamberg, SC
City
Livingston, SC
City
Salley, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
County
Calhoun County, SC
City
North, SC
City
Williston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#National Weather Service#Claflin College#State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Norway
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy