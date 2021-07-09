Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 17:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC099-133-170145- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0045.000000T0000Z-210719T2243Z/ /PPFK1.2.ER.210716T1127Z.210717T1200Z.210719T1043Z.NO/ 844 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Parsons. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:01 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flood waters spread over fields to a distance of 1 and one fourth miles. Several county roads, mainly along the left bank are inundated. Several residents which live along the right bank in the vicinity of Highway 400 may experience water entering their homes at basement levels. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Neosho River Parsons 21.0 22.3 Fri 8 am CDT 26.4 25.7 20.3