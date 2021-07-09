Importance of toys for the growth of your child’s mind

My family and I came to Huntsville for my father to work with Dr. Wernher von Braun. He was the Blue Origin of the 60’s and early 70’s that would change not just North Alabama but the entire world. Think about all the innovations that the space industry ushered in through the 1960’s up through today! With current technology not just in the space industry but in many facets and sectors of our society, innovation and change has become the norm and not the exception. In fact, now every day has the capacity to be different than the day before. Every tomorrow has the probability of being different.