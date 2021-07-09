Importance of toys for the growth of your child’s mind
Toys are timeless educational tools that help children learn about the world around them in a fun and hands-on way. They are fun to play with and foster important skills such as gross and fine motor coordination, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. Additionally, a study about the cognitive differences between block builders found a considerable difference between the mental ages of those who were building just for fun and those who were building to solve a set of instructions.momblogsociety.com
