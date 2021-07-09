How to Get More Smoke Out of a Pellet Grill

Want to be a hero at your next BBQ? Treat your guests to this pellet-grilled pulled pork recipe that my son just made. A few months ago, my son Greg purchased a Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill. He developed an interest in smoking after hearing a friend rave about the tender and delicious meats he’d made on the grill. Learning to master the art of smoking is not easy, but Greg told me that once you do, you won’t go back to regular grilling. He chose this pellet grill because of its WIFI technology that enables you to monitor and control the grill from anywhere using the Traeger App. I can’t even imagine controlling a grill from my phone, but he loves the convenience. Since he purchased the pellet grill, Greg uses it at least twice a week, experimenting with different proteins, rubs, and sauces, and we’ve been lucky enough to try several of the yummy results.