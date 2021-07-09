Fun and Fresh Gift Ideas for Her

My bridal shower is actually this Saturday, so my brain has been boggled with bridal shower gift ideas lately! Chances are you’re probably attending a bridal shower soon, too. According the wedding registry Zola, 79% of 2021 couples are planning to have some type of wedding shower, so there’s a good chance you’re on the hunt for a bridal gift. After scoping out gifts to add on my Zola bridal registry, I’ve realized there’s two categories when it comes to bridal shower gifts: You can either purchase a traditional gift from her registry (these are usually household items and necessities) or you can go in another direction and buy a unique gift that she can use for her upcoming bridal events like the rehearsal dinner, honeymoon or bachelorette. These are usually fun, novelty items or white-themed clothing/accessories.