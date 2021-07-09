Cancel
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring Has a Such a Sweet Story Behind It

By Jess Catcher
FIRST For Women
 7 days ago
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip announced their engagement 74 years ago today. The young couple looked completely smitten while posing for official photos together, but we wouldn’t be surprised if onlookers got distracted by the dazzling diamonds on her hand. Philip designed the impressive engagement ring himself — with a little help from his mother’s jewelry collection.

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

