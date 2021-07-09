Cancel
Basketball

Steele to take advantage of South Carolina ties in recruiting

By John Del Bianco
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Greenville and an alumnus of South Carolina, new Gamecocks assistant coach Brian Steele is now recruiting for the same program he wore a uniform for. As a South Carolina native and former Gamecocks player the young coach on Frank Martin’s staff plans to use both those ties to his advantage when on the recruiting trail.

247Sports

High School Basketball
