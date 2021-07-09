Best-selling author Daniel Silva visits Houstonians' living rooms in new virtual event

In this upcoming series of Reading with Robin, author Martha Hall Kelly will discuss her recent book Sunflower Sisters at Dame Farm and Orchards on July 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The native New Englander and historical fiction author became a New York Times best seller the week her debut novel Lilac Girls was published in April 2016. Kelly then went on to write two more prequel novels: Lost Roses, released in April 2019, and of course Sunflower Sisters, released in March 2021.