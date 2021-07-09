Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boyertown, PA

Boyertown Legion dedicates flagpole in honor of veteran Bob Ellis, Post 471 member for over 70 years

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
berksmontnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 100 people came out for the Boyertown American Legion Post 471 flagpole dedication in honor of veteran Robert (Bob) Ellis on July 3. “Ellis is the epitome of what a true hero, husband, father and friend looks like. It’s because of his conduct, service and commitment to this great country, it is truly a blessing and a privilege to honor him as we dedicate this new flagpole in his honor,” said Chaplain Mark Malizzi of the Boyertown Legion.

www.berksmontnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyertown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Boyertown, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ellis
Person
Bob Mensch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Baseball#The Boyertown Legion#The Air Force#American#The Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy