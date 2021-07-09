Cancel
Tennis

Back in Wimbledon final, Djokovic to face Italy's Berrettini

 7 days ago

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- The victories keep adding up for Novak Djokovic: 20 in a row at Wimbledon since the start of the 2018 tournament, 20 in a row in all Grand Slam matches since the start of this season. Get both streaks up to 21 on Sunday by beating...

