Katy, TX

Luther “Fred” Paben

Katy Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuther “Fred” Paben was born January 16, 1935, in Pattison, Texas. The son of Arnold Richard and Inez Morgan Paben, he grew up in Pattison and attended the Royal and Katy schools. After graduating from Katy High School, he served his country in the National Guard until 1965. He married Ruth Arlene Kveton on July 18, 1953, and worked as a peanut farmer and house mover before landing a job with Stoneberg Engineering in 1966. From Stoneberg, he went to Lubrication Systems in 1967 and became a pioneer in the creation of the oil mist system. He worked for Lubrication Systems until retiring at age 65 and then he continued to work with them as a contractor well into his 70s. Through work, he enjoyed traveling all over the world. He shared this love of travel with his wife and children.

