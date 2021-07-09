Massillon Museum to offer figure drawing workshop

The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will offer a figure drawing workshop with painter George Kozmon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17. The workshop is for people age 18 and older. Participants will learn the basics of figure drawing with a live model. Students will be provided with paper, charcoal, pencils and an eraser, and are encouraged to bring any additional materials they would like to use. Students should bring their own sack lunch.