Owner Of Spring Hill-Based Crestar Labs, Llc Charged In Massive Medicare Fraud Scheme
NASHVILLE (TN TRIBUNE) – The owner and Chief Executive Officer of Spring Hill, Tennessee-based Crestar Labs, LLC, (Crestar) was charged Friday with aiding and abetting and violation of the anti-kickback statute for his role in orchestrating a fraudulent Medicare billing scheme relating to genetic testing in cancer patients, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee.tntribune.com
