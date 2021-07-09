Cancel
HBO Max and Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh*t’ Casts Devon Terrell

By Adam Lewis
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming HBO Max comedy series, created by Issa Rae (Insecure), has announced its newest addition to its cast of Rap Sh*t in the form of actor Devon Terrell (Barry), according to Deadline. The upcoming streaming program is set to consist of eight episodes with Rae acting as the show’s writer and executive producer. Rap Sh*t marks the third project for the actress and creator Rae following the conclusion of her five-season run of Insecure and two seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show after signing a five-year overall deal with WarnerMedia this year.

