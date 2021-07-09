Wimbledon Lookahead: No. 1 Barty vs No. 8 Pliskova in final

Canada's Vasek Pospisil has decided to not take part in the Tokyo Olympics, citing a right shoulder injury and other factors leading to the decision. "Several factors have played into this difficult decision which include an aggravated right shoulder that will need rest to prevent further injury," the 31-year-old said in a statement. "This was one of the hardest professional decisions I've ever had to make; playing for your country is the biggest honour in sport and going to the Olympics is every young child's dream, as it was mine. I had to be honest with myself that I am both physically and mentally not able to make the trip. I will go back to home to rest, rehab, and spend time with family and hope to be ready for the hard court swing. Thank you all for the support as always."