Tulsa, OK

City Of Tulsa Redistricting Commission Starts Its Work

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe redistricting process began in earnest Friday for the City of Tulsa. The five-member Election District Commission charged with redrawing city council districts based on the 2020 census met for the first time. The commission is made up of two Republicans, John Eagleton and Rick Westcott; two Democrats, Sharon King Davis and Joe Williams; and one independent, Susan Neal. Eagleton, Neal, Westcott and Williams are former city councilors.

