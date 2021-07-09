City Of Tulsa Redistricting Commission Starts Its Work
The redistricting process began in earnest Friday for the City of Tulsa. The five-member Election District Commission charged with redrawing city council districts based on the 2020 census met for the first time. The commission is made up of two Republicans, John Eagleton and Rick Westcott; two Democrats, Sharon King Davis and Joe Williams; and one independent, Susan Neal. Eagleton, Neal, Westcott and Williams are former city councilors.www.publicradiotulsa.org
