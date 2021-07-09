Cancel
Weekly Forex Market Recap: July 5 – 9

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRisk-off assets took the lead this week as the top market focus continued to be on the recent run of negative pandemic developments and its potentially negative global economic impact. For the major currencies, this driving theme was mostly beneficial to the Japanese yen, which managed to hold on to...

www.babypips.com

Currencieskitco.com

Sterling slips against dollar, heads for worst week in a month

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Friday against the dollar, and headed for its worst week in a month, as investors sought safety in the greenback amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases globally. The pound fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.3805, and was poised for a similar...
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie poised to tumble

Australian regional lockdowns hit economic progress in June. US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell maintained a dovish stance. AUD/USD at fresh 2021 lows and poised to extend its decline. The AUD/USD pair fell for a third consecutive week, trading near a fresh 2021 low of 0.7398. Things in Australia have continued...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Will the gold rise? Silver knows

Since late June, gold has been rising almost every trading session, reaching $1822 per troy ounce on Friday morning. The easy part of the rise is left behind, and now the bulls have to prove that they are serious. Over the last three weeks, the systematic rise has only recouped...
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: July 12 - July 16

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD: July’s Choppy Range Intact for British Pound Trades

Conditions within the GBP/USD have been choppy during July and that has been demonstrated rather well in early trading this morning. The Forex pair is moving around the 1.38300 vicinity now, but did see a high of 1.38660 less than two hours ago. While this morning’s highs did not match yesterday’s highs, what is intriguing is that short-term technical charts show an incremental decrease in resistance levels.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD turns positive on the day above 1.2530 ahead of US data

USD/CAD regained its traction after dropping to 1.2500 area. US Dollar Index climbs above 92.50 ahead of US data releases. Falling crude oil prices continue to weigh on CAD. The USD/CAD pair closed virtually unchanged on Wednesday and edged higher during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. However, the pair lost its traction and dropped to 1.2500 area in the European session. Nevertheless, with the greenback starting to gather strength, USD/CAD managed to reverse its direction and was last seen rising 0.22% on the day at 1.2534.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: AUD/CAD Range Play Setup

As traders continue to battle between pandemic developments, monetary policy speculation and improving economic data, short-term range plays are definitely setups to watch during this slow Summer season. Here’s one on AUD/CAD, a pair with good odds the range will not break just yet. AUD/CAD Range Play Setup. It’s been...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar firmer as concerns persist

Softer than anticipated Chinese growth undermined the market’s sentiment at the beginning of the day. The sour mood extended during US trading hours, with the dollar making the most out of it. US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell testified for a second consecutive day on monetary policy before Congress. His...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar on course for weekly gain; kiwi leaps with inflation

* U.S. dollar index heads for 0.5% weekly rise * Virus jitters, rates outlook keeps USD supported * NZD jumps as inflation surges to decade-high By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar headed on Friday for its best weekly gain in about a month, supported by buying on investor worries about quicker U.S. interest rate increases and by rising virus infections, while a hot inflation reading lifted the New Zealand dollar. The kiwi was the biggest mover amongst majors in morning trade, and was last up 0.4% at $0.7003, after consumer prices rose far faster than expected at a decade-high pace of 1.3% for the June quarter and 3.3% for the year. The reading has brought forward rate hike expectations to next month, with markets now pricing an 86% chance the Reserve Bank of New Zealand becomes the first developed-market central bank to exit from emergency policy settings. Still, against a firm greenback, even that startling prospect has so far failed to rouse the New Zealand currency from recent ranges, and for the week the kiwi is up just 0.1%. The dollar was broadly steady elsewhere on Friday but heading for weekly gains, with a rise over the week so far of 0.5% against the euro, about the same against sterling and a little more, at 0.9%, against the Australian dollar. "Clearly the U.S. dollar has got some power behind it, and I think that's holding back all the majors," said Westpac strategist Imre Speizer. "There's an interest rate side to it, and sometimes it's a safe-haven bid...we do feel that the U.S. dollar's going to be quite strong over the next few months," he said, as strong U.S. data feeds in to higher yields and rate-increase expectations. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 92.604 on Friday and up 0.5% for the week. Ahead on Friday, traders are looking to U.S. retail sales data and consumer confidence for any reading on inflation and the strength of the recovery. The Bank of Japan concludes a two-day meeting but is unlikely to change any policy settings. PANDEMIC Mood across financial markets has been dour as virus infections are surging globally. Investors have pinned hopes on what happens in highly-vaccinated England over the coming weeks, after most restrictions are set to be lifted on Monday. Treasuries have rallied for a third week in a row as worries about the spread of the contagious Delta variant and a wager on inflation being transitory - or at least contained quickly by central bankers - has pulled long-end yields lower. Safe-havens yen and the Swiss franc have also been firm, with the yen up 0.2% on the dollar for the week so far and headed for its best week in a month against the euro. The yen last bought 109.98 per dollar and 129.86 per euro. The euro stood at $1.1808, not far above the three-month low of $1.1772 it tested during the week. Sterling traded at $1.3832 early in the Asia session, having handed back some of a bounce that came with strong jobs figures and hawkish comments on Thursday from Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar has also been a victim of the cautious mood, and of the lockdown of Melbourne and Sydney. It has fallen 0.9% on the dollar this week to $0.7423 and sits at a more than five-month low on the kiwi . The Thai baht, among the currencies most battered by the dollar's strength and the pandemic's resurgence, tracked toward a fifth consecutive weekly loss as tourism-dependent Thailand posted record infections. Cryptocurrencies were perilously close to the bottom of recent ranges with bitcoin at $31,660 and ether at $1,910. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 144 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1805 $1.1811 -0.04% -3.37% +1.1817 +1.1806 Dollar/Yen 109.9900 109.8100 +0.09% +6.40% +109.9900 +109.8700 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

EUR/USD Meeting Sellers On Spikes, Lower Lows At Sight

US Federal Reserve chief Powell reiterated its dovish message. US data came in mixed, maintaining the upside limited for high-yielding assets. EUR/USD meeting sellers on spikes, lower lows at sight. The American currency managed to recover some ground on Thursday, ending the day up against most major rivals. The EUR/USD...
Businesskitco.com

Gold and silver move marginally lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold (-0.17%) and silver (-0.33%) head into the European session trading slightly lower this morning. Gold is trading at $1825/oz after a good few days of decent price action while silver trades at $26.22/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has moved 0.40% higher and spot WTI has dropped another -0.18% after a heavy couple of sessions.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure, lower lows at sight

Concerns about global growth weigh on investors’ mood after soft Chinese GDP. US data came in mixed, fell short of impressing speculative interest. EUR/USD maintains its bearish stance in the near-term, could challenge 1.1771 low. The EUR/USD pair retreated from an intraday high of 1.1850 ahead of US data release,...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY: Steady around 152.00 despite Brexit, coronavirus woes, BOJ eyed

GBP/JPY fluctuates near weekly low after three-day downtrend. Britain sees £3.5 billion gap on Brexit divorce bill, EU’s von der Leyen to visit Northern Ireland over protocol issue. UK PM Johnson backs July 19 unlock despite six-month high infections, Tokyo’s daily count jumps to January levels. BOJ is expected to...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

Market Update 7/14 - Bearish Oil and CAD

Short term waves suggest that crude has put in a lower high. Specifically, a 3 wave rally followed a 5 wave decline from a high. The implication is that another impulsive decline is underway. The March high at 68 is an initial level of interest on the downside. For context, the longer term chart is reproduced below.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD hits one-week tops, beyond mid-1.2500s

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain strong positive traction on Thursday. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid a stronger USD. The USD bulls digested Powell’s dovish testimony and shrugged off sliding US bond yields. The USD/CAD pair continued scaling higher through the early North...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CAD

It’s a big U.S. session trading for both the Loonie and the dollar today, so I figured we should set our sights on USD/CAD’s short-term uptrend. Think the Loonie can gain more pips on the dollar in the next couple of hours?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist...
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Gains as Powell Cautions Against a Hasty Move, USD/MXN Tumbles

Mexican peso strengthens after Fed chairman Powell says the US economy has not progressed enough to start dialing back stimulus and warns against acting prematurely. USD/MXN pivots lower and retraces most of the previous day's rally. The outlook for the Mexican peso remains constructive over the medium term, supported by...
Marketsinvezz.com

How to trade forex online

The forex market is the most active in the world, with billions of dollars on the move every day. This guide explains how you can become a part of it. In this beginner’s guide we explore the basics of forex trading, from how the market works to the different ways to speculate on currency prices. You can also learn how to trade with our step-by-step guide.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD pokes weekly top above 1.2500 amid US dollar rebound

USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, rejects Wednesday’s pullback moves. DXY regains upside momentum, shrugs off Powell’s push for easy money. WTI weakness, risk-off mood also favor the bulls. Canadian ADP Employment Change, Powell’s Testimony 2.0 and second-tier US data will be crucial for near-term direction. USD/CAD advances...

