In just a couple of weeks from today, LeBron James' Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be released to the public. This is a movie that many have been anticipating and while some are skeptical of what LeBron will bring to his role, there are others who remain excited. In true LeBron fashion, sneakers and merch have been key promotional tools for the new film and we are even going to be getting a Nike and Converse collection in the near future.