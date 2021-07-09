Nike Recalls The First Time Giannis Antetokounmpo Had A Smoothie With Latest Release

Before Giannis Antetokounmpo reveled in his first ever NBA Finals this summer, or his first ever MVP award in 2019, he drowned in the pure ecstasy that was his first-ever smoothie. Based on an epic tweet that the then Bucks rookie unleashed in 2014, Giannis had never tried a smoothie in his life – and it’s safe to say that his life was forever changed and transformed, never to revert back to his smoothie-deprived life.