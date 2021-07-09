Cancel
Nike Recalls The First Time Giannis Antetokounmpo Had A Smoothie With Latest Release

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
Cover picture for the articleBefore Giannis Antetokounmpo reveled in his first ever NBA Finals this summer, or his first ever MVP award in 2019, he drowned in the pure ecstasy that was his first-ever smoothie. Based on an epic tweet that the then Bucks rookie unleashed in 2014, Giannis had never tried a smoothie in his life – and it’s safe to say that his life was forever changed and transformed, never to revert back to his smoothie-deprived life.

