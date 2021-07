What are you most looking forward to for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations?. There is a lot to get excited for! Magic Kingdom will have a brand new fireworks show, Harmonious will debut in EPCOT, a new daytime show is coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more booths at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival will open! If you’re planning to visit Disney World during the 50th anniversary celebrations one thing you’ll want to book far in advance is a hotel room. If you’re still looking for a hotel near Disney in October for the celebrations, we’ve got some good news for you.