Congress Wants Documents from NCAA Showing Disparity Between Men's and Women's Sports

The coverage of women’s sports in the U.S. has been shrinking recently as the budgets of news outlets are slashed. Women’s sports have been underreported for decades and continue to be so in the 21st-century. The launch of the WNBA and other professional leagues has had little impact on the coverage allowed by major news outlets. The Seattle Star Tribune has dedicated a reporter to coverage of the WNBA and believes there is a market for news coverage of women’s sports.