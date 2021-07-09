Congress Wants Documents from NCAA Showing Disparity Between Men's and Women's Sports
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is seeking documents from the NCAA related to the disparity between men's and women's sports. In a four-page letter addressed to NCAA President Mark Emmert, three Democratic members of the House of Representatives requested a briefing from the organization by July 21 to provide information on "the full scope of gender disparities in NCAA’s programs, NCAA’s progress in addressing these disparities, and the actions that you will take to eliminate such disparities in the future."bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0