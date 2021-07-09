Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress Wants Documents from NCAA Showing Disparity Between Men's and Women's Sports

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Committee on Oversight and Reform is seeking documents from the NCAA related to the disparity between men's and women's sports. In a four-page letter addressed to NCAA President Mark Emmert, three Democratic members of the House of Representatives requested a briefing from the organization by July 21 to provide information on "the full scope of gender disparities in NCAA’s programs, NCAA’s progress in addressing these disparities, and the actions that you will take to eliminate such disparities in the future."

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Jackie Speier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Women S Sports#Democratic#Stanford#Ohio State#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Social Media
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsThrive Global

Improving Coverage of Women’s Sports

The coverage of women’s sports in the U.S. has been shrinking recently as the budgets of news outlets are slashed. Women’s sports have been underreported for decades and continue to be so in the 21st-century. The launch of the WNBA and other professional leagues has had little impact on the coverage allowed by major news outlets. The Seattle Star Tribune has dedicated a reporter to coverage of the WNBA and believes there is a market for news coverage of women’s sports.
Dayton, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

UD men's basketball players ink first compensation deal under NCAA's interim NIL policy

An investment group led by former Dayton Flyer and NBA player Brian Roberts will compensate University of Dayton men's basketball players for social media endorsements. It's the first opportunity of its kind for UD student-athletes and comes after the NCAA approved new guidance allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) through sponsorships and endorsements.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Aces Women’s Golf Ranks Among Top Academic Programs In NCAA

The WGCA All-American Scholars were announced today with a total of 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers earning the prestigious honor. Included in the total were six golfers from the University of Evansville’s Missouri Valley Conference Championship team. Earning the award were senior Sophia Rohleder, juniors Alyssa McMinn and Caitlin O’Donnell, sophomore...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Gators win USA Today SEC Men's All-Sports Title

The Florida Gators won the 2020-21USA Today Network Southeastern Conference Men's All-Sports title — the 22nd men's all-sports title in program history. The Gators' four SEC titles were second in the conference behind Arkansas'nine. Tabulation for the USA Today Network SEC All-Sports standings finished after the close of regular-season baseball...
Charlotte, NCfloridagators.com

Men's and Women's Basketball to Compete in Jumpman Invitational

The Charlotte-based event will host Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma men and women in the inaugural event in Dec. 2022. Florida men's and women's basketball will compete in the newly-formed Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, with the inaugural event set for Dec. 20-21, 2022. The three-year agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand features both the men's and women's teams from the four schools – Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma – that were the first to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in basketball and football.
Grand Forks, NDfightinghawks.com

Tom Boysen Tabbed Head Men's and Women's Tennis Coach

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Collegiate and professional tennis coaching veteran Tom Boysen was named head men's and women's tennis coach at the University of North Dakota on July 13, 2021. Most recently at the University of Nebraska as an assistant with the Husker men's program, Boysen brings more than a...
College Sports247Sports

NCAA president Mark Emmert projects smaller governance of college athletics

College sports are changing as we know them, and NCAA president Mark Emmert expects more alterations in the near future as it relates to his office's handle on the day-to-day governance of athletics moving forward. Emmert proposed a smaller role for the NCAA this week, putting more of the responsibility on conference and individual universities in the decision-making process.
Educationbocaratontribune.com

Former Duke Basketball Coach, Joanne P. McCallie, to Address FAU Students

Former Duke University women’s basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie, now an author and advocate for mental health awareness, will speak to students in Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business on July 22. McCallie, known as Coach P, will address the “Managing the Sport Enterprise” class, part of FAU’s MBA Sport...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Two Ohio State football players take different approach to NIL

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Teradja Mitchell #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Sportsspotonnewjersey.com

Men's and Women's Cross Country Announce 2021 Schedules

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ - The 2021 Rider University men's and women's cross country teams will hit the trails at four tune-up meets ahead of the MAAC Championships, Rider Head Coach Bob Hamer has announced. Following the MAAC Championships, the Broncs will travel to NCAA Regionals, ECAC/IC4A... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Basketballchatsports.com

Dorka Juhász fitting in well with UConn women’s basketball

In Dorka Juhasz’s third-ever game at Ohio State, she and the Buckeyes traveled to Storrs to take a UConn team that, at the time, featured Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson and Crystal Dangerfield. Though Juhász had heard plenty about UConn, she got a crash course introduction to the program and its fanbase that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy