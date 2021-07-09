Marvel Fans NEED This New ‘Black Widow’ Collection!

With Black Widow opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this Friday, I recently spoke with director Cate Shortland about making the latest Marvel movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Shortland revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, why the PG-13 rating makes sense for the storyline, how the first cut compared to the finished film, her collaboration with second unit director Darrin Prescott (who has previously worked on Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Drive, Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies) on the film's action sequences, the way she balanced the seriousness with moments of levity, what she did in pre-production to help her teams understand what she was trying to do, and more.