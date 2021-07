The United States Women’s National Team complete their Send-off Series tonight in East Hartford when they have a rematch against Mexico. Thankfully, the weather should cooperate this time compared to the incredible rain that fell during the match Thursday night. For the USWNT, they’ll use this to finalize their rotations and plans before they get on the plane to Tokyo. They’ll be competing against a Mexico team that had some opportunities and never quit during the match, as sloppy as the rain made it at times.