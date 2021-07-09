Local police agencies find missing teenager from Colonial Heights
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Colonial Heights Police Department is thanking Petersburg Bureau of Police for its help in locating a missing teenage boy earlier today. The teenager was seen on a scooter at 5 a.m. near Essex Road and Hampton Drive before he went missing. At the time, he was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, black pants, a silver necklace and a gold necklace. Police took less than a day to recover the boy.www.progress-index.com
