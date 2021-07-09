York Homicide Under Investigation
YORK – Police in York are investigating the homicide of an Adams County woman. On Wednesday, July 7 around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Rose Avenue in York City. 44-year-old Melissa Duffy of Conewago Township was found deceased outside. An autopsy conducted yesterday found Duffy died of blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.wdac.com
