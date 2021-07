19-year-old Lauren Gibson was charged with a hate crime for stomping on a “Back the Blue” pro-police sign. She now faces a year behind bars or a fine of up to $2,500. According to reports, Gibson was traveling with friends from a camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, en route to California. One of Gibson’s friends was pulled over by a Garfield County police officer in a traffic stop and given a speeding ticket. According to the Daily Beast‘s interview with Gibson, she observed the officer acting aggressively toward her friend and became upset.