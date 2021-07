A few weeks ago, when my wife and I arrived, the nation’s capital was in transition. Congress had just gotten out of session. COVID protocols were being lessened. Restaurants were opening to full capacity, and some of the Smithsonian museums were beginning to receive guests. Sadly, the Supreme Court, White House, and (of course) the Capitol were all fenced off and closed to tours; a sobering reminder of the events of Jan. 6. Thankfully, however, the many outdoor memorials that populate the National Mall were freely open to the public.