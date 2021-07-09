Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer developing COVID vaccine booster as Delta variant spreads

WINKNEWS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer announced on Thursday that its COVID vaccine booster shot could further protect individuals from “all currently known variants” of COVID-19 — including the highly transmittable Delta variant. The booster shot is currently undergoing trials, the company said, and has shown “encouraging clinical trial data in a small number of participants in our study.”

