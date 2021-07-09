DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Find Support After Seeing Strong Exports
The live cattle market can’t seem to shake past the resistance that looms on the board and the slightly lower cash cattle trade. The export reports of the day were strong for both pork and beef sales, but the live cattle market isn’t able to rally amid its strong unveiling. Meanwhile, the lean hog market is cherishing the opportunity to rally modestly ahead of the weekend as oppose to keeping with the lower trending, sideways chop.agfax.com
