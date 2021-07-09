Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Find Support After Seeing Strong Exports

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
agfax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live cattle market can’t seem to shake past the resistance that looms on the board and the slightly lower cash cattle trade. The export reports of the day were strong for both pork and beef sales, but the live cattle market isn’t able to rally amid its strong unveiling. Meanwhile, the lean hog market is cherishing the opportunity to rally modestly ahead of the weekend as oppose to keeping with the lower trending, sideways chop.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Dtn#Hog#Dtn Livestock#Packers#Dodge#Cme Lean Hog Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

Livestock: Ranchers Trying to Hang on to Cattle – DTN

After some of the busiest months in recent memory, at least a few North Dakota sale barns this week saw fewer sales of cull cows and bulls. As North Dakota comes out of one of the hottest, driest Junes on record, livestock producers are looking for any type of feed to hold on to their cows and calves — at least until the calves are weaned. Their challenge with the drought is pastures have dried up, and they have already eaten away at their hay and feed reserves. And they are about to face another stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s over the next week or longer.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Jump While Cattle Tumble

The cattle contracts didn’t end up doing anything impressive in Friday’s trade, but the lean hog market was able to roll higher before closing out the week. Friday’s livestock trade was lackadaisical, other than in the lean hog market. The live cattle market could have skipped Friday all together as the market faded lower and did diddly squat in the cash cattle market. The feeder cattle contracts didn’t stand at chance at doing anything other than closing lower as the live cattle market offered no support and traders sidelined the market.
Chicago, ILNew Haven Register

Grains higher, livestock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 27.75 cents at $6.9475 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 9.25 cents at $4.41 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 17.50 cents at $14.6675 a bushel.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher in auctions in the Southeast and South-Central states. The North-Central region would be called sharply higher after not many sales occurred the week prior to the July 4 holiday and several BBQ specials on the calendar brought handsome prices this week to consignors.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Look to Climb Higher Into Weekend

Corn is 2 to 5 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 23 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 26 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 5 cents higher at midday Friday with trade following the lead of soybeans and wheat; pushing into the gap area while spread trade weakens. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow a bit more with the recent corn strength, energy complex trending sideways and driving demand fading short term.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures climb on firm cash markets, cattle extend slide

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed higher on Friday as firm U.S. cash markets and rising pork prices underscored tight hog supplies, analysts said. News of the first confirmed cases of African swine fever in farmed pigs in Germany added support, raising uncertainty about...
Agriculturetsln.com

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Good demand but Slipping Cash

Fed cattle cash news started the week steady in the north from $125-126 with a slight increase in the south on the topside up to $121. Friday some northern cash slipped to $121, and a major pulled their bid. The futures were reacting higher until midday when the cash started to flip. Grid bids were trying to entice people to lock in some cattle for the second week of August. That week is usually a spike week lining up ahead of Labor Day which makes me think the packer is trying to keep a lid on it by locking up more captive supply.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Potash, DAP Keep Climbing

Retail fertilizer prices continue to move higher, led by two products — Potash and DAP — according to retailers contacted for the first week of July 2021. Potash was up 9% compared to last month and had an average price of $491/ton. Potash has pushed higher in recent weeks thanks to supply issues and increasing global demand.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Brazil sees spate of corn contract washouts, threatening exports, traders say

Reuters reports that some traders are describing the exits as, potentially, the biggest wave of export cancellations for the world's number-two supplier in five years. According to grain traders and brokers who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, a lot of the corn earmarked for exports is being redirected to the domestic market as premiums are attractive due to shortfalls after the crop was hit by drought and an ill-timed frost.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Morning Trade a Mixed Bag

Heading into Friday afternoon, live cattle and lean hog contracts are the only markets that really stand a chance at closing higher, unless corn dips lower before the day’s end. Livestock futures are mixed as the markets try to balance out both their technical and fundamental cues. The feeder cattle...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Spring Wheat Pushing Higher

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 2 cents, November soybeans are up 11 cents and September KC wheat is up 9 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher, in line with Europe’s markets. Reports on June retail sales and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index are due out later Friday. Markets are still digesting recent earnings reports and this week’s news of higher consumer prices in June.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Soy Checkoff Investments work to increase profitability for U.S. soybean farmers

The 78 farmer-leaders of the United Soybean Board approved new projects designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans. The goal ultimately is to increase profitability for U.S. soybean farmers. During the organization's summer board meeting this week, leaders approved 181 new checkoff-funded projects with...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Trade May Mirror Yesterday

Livestock futures were generally able to hold their own Thursday and may not trade much differently Friday. Cash cattle trade will be limited with hog buyers likely not being aggressive. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $199.87 -$1.64*. Hogs: Lower Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $126.25 +$0.83**. * based on formula...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Dull, Mostly Quiet Trade Day

Heading into Friday’s trade, the livestock complex hopes to see a little more interest from traders before the week’s end but knows that it could be another back and forth day. Thursday’s trade came and went and there wasn’t a whole lot of excitement that rattled throughout the livestock complex....
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures drift lower, lean hogs end mixed

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures drifted lower on Thursday in lackluster trade, with disappointing weekly export sales data and softening wholesale beef cut-out prices adding pressure, analysts said. “The fact that the cut-out on beef has been drifting lower just doesn’t give the market...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Weekly Export Sales May Set Direction

The livestock complex had good intentions in early trading Wednesday, but higher grain prices and steady cash activity did not support further gains in cattle futures. The inability of hog futures to extend gains may leave the market vulnerable to selling Thursday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $201.51 -$0.70*
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush data and...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Traders Put More Wheat, Oils in Shopping Cart

December soybean oil closed up 0.74 cent Thursday, a fifth day higher with help from supporting gains in palm oil and canola. All three U.S. wheats posted double-digit gains with September Minneapolis wheat achieving another new contract high at $8.94. September corn closed down 4 cents and December corn was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy