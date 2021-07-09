Governor Ducey Appoints Kathryn Hackett King as Newest Arizona Supreme Court Justice
PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey tapped an attorney who represents employers in legal matters, including with workers, to be the newest justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. The pick of Kathryn Hackett King, the sixth for the sitting governor, follows the retirement earlier this year of Andrew Gould to run for attorney general. But the seven-member court still has only five Ducey appointments, as Gould himself was a Ducey pick.www.kawc.org
