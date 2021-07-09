Cancel
NFL

Athlete from SWFL supports local company now that college athletes can be paid

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that college athletes can be paid for their name, image and likeness, many are choosing to cash in. That includes a student-athlete originally from Southwest Florida who has decided to support a local company and get paid before hitting the field this fall. The landmark law allowing athletes to...

#College Athletes#Swfl#Division#The U S Supreme Court
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Adonis Boyd

LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Adonis Boyd

Adonis Boyd (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his freshman year on the wrestling team. Boyd picked up two wins on the season, wrestling three matches at 125 pounds and another at 133. He posted a 14-4 major decision over Presbyterian’s Vladimir Gorrin on Jan. 24.
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Texas Statehoustonpublicmedia.org

Texas College Athletes Can Now Profit Off Of Their Name, Image And Likeness

Frederick Lewis, a student at the University of Houston, has more than 76,000 followers on TikTok for his videos on mental health, racial disparities, historical facts and spirituality. However, because he runs Division 1 Track and Field, he has declined offers from brands that have reached out to him. Lewis...
WVU athletics features local standouts

WVU athletics features local standouts

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia University has succeeded in attracting Tri-State area high school sports stars. The following is a look at how six of them performed last season:. Owen Chafin, Spring Valley H.S., football. A redshirt freshman running back, Chafin didn’t see game action, but was named academic All-Big 12 and several times the program’s student volunteer of the week.
FootballCourier News

Athletic Support: “Summer School Blues”

Dear Athletic Support: My son is in summer school. He’s going into his senior football season, and I really hate that he’s stuck doing summer school. I hate it because summer school lasts for fifteen days and goes from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon. There’s no chance at all for him to make any of his football workouts during that time. What’s worse, my son is going to have to miss two team camps because of summer school. These camps are held at colleges and are such a huge help when it comes to getting young athletes recruited. I understand that football isn’t more important than school, but this year has been so different and difficult. My son started off as a virtual student. You know, trying to do what was best for everybody, but he couldn’t keep up in those classes. When I finally realized this, I got him back into the regular classes and he was already too far behind to catch up. Now I’m just torn. He’s worked most all his life with hopes and dreams of earning a football scholarship, but summer school is keeping him from it. Why couldn’t he just re-take this class again in the fall or spring?
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

TOLD YA! D'Eriq King ushers NEW ERA in for College Athletes aka GETTIN PAID!

Ok I will not make a big stink but.... I told you so! As I said here in a post a few months back - College athletes should be paid and well NOW THEY WILL BE! It is quite fitting (FOR ME!) that on the first day of legality the star Miami QB D'ERIQ King is the first major college athlete to pen some deals! Did anyone ever find naysayer #1 and bafoon Johhny Oynko? Tell him the good news for me please. Hope he and you all are well. Go Canes!
Iowa State247Sports

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley says 2020 Iowa State was toughest Big 12 Championship opponent

To state the obvious, Oklahoma football is no stranger to the Big 12 Conference Championship Game. The Sooners have captured the conference crown each of the past six seasons, a stretch that extends well beyond the restoration of the conference title game in 2017. In fact Oklahoma is the only Big 12 school with multiple title game appearances since the game was brought back, having faced four different schools -- TCU, Texas, Baylor and Iowa State -- in four years.
College SportsInc.com

How Small Businesses Can Cash In on College Athletes

It's day two of a brand-new business landscape in college towns across America, and some small-business owners are already cashing in. As of Thursday, a series of NCAA rule changes--plus new laws in more than a dozen states--allows collegiate athletes to start profiting from their names, images, and likenesses. Restrictions still vary depending on state laws and individual school policies, but many of the country's 400,000-plus student-athletes are now eligible to sign endorsement deals, sell autographs, and pursue other opportunities previously banned under the NCAA's longstanding amateurism policy.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

College athletes in Florida can start cashing in

- The floodgates have opened for college athletes in Florida and across the country to make money based on their names, images and likenesses, as the first contracts started to be inked Thursday. A Florida law allowing athletes to receive off-the-field compensation took effect Thursday, after being signed last year...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut Student Athletes Can Now Make Endorsement Deals

In Connecticut, a new law would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name or likeness beginning in September. Governor Ned Lamont signed the law this week. Lamont tweeted that “organizations have made billions from the performance of these college athletes.” He said that’s why he’s glad that Connecticut has joined a growing number of states that say student athletes should be paid for their talent.
New law allows college athletes to be paid

New law allows college athletes to be paid

BATON ROUGE – With Governor John Bel Edwards’ approval of SB 60 by Senator Pat Connick, college athletes in Louisiana may be paid and obtain professional representation. The law allows compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image or likeness (NIL). But before athletes can receive money, athlete agents wishing to represent them must register with Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office.
College Sportspsychologytoday.com

Why Colleges Should Support Student Athlete Autonomy

As students enter higher education to uncover and develop identity, the NCAA simultaneously claims ownership of their identity as an athlete. Black student-athletes are 5% less likely to graduate compared with other Black students. The focus should be on knowledge acquisition and healthy habits that put them on a path...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Sports Q: Which past local college athlete would have made the most off their NIL?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

