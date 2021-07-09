Cancel
Multiple MI Representatives send letter to Biden in attempt to reopen US-Canada border to non-essential business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVS8D_0asPjJ5Q00
(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(LANSING, Mich.) Michigan Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens are among multiple Michigan Representatives that have sent letters to President Biden urging for a safe strategy to reopen the U.S. - Canada border.

Per Fox 2 Detroit, calls have grown over recent weeks for the neighboring countries to end the continued closure to non-essential travel.

Along with Dingell and Stevens, Reps. Dan Kildee, Andy Levin, Lisa McClain, Peter Meijer, Bill Huizenga, and John Moolenaar made similar appeals in their own letter sent to Biden earlier this week.

In the letter sent by Dingell and Stevens to Biden, they stressed that while it was "imperative we continue supporting efforts to keep Americans healthy," the adverse effects of the restrictions on business and family have been difficult.

On Monday, Canada began the process of easing its COVID-19 border restrictions, yet the changes were for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that unvaccinated foreign tourists wouldn't be allowed to enter Canada for "quite a while."

At the moment, more than 50% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated.

In Michigan, 62% of residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 60% of Canadians have also received one dose.

